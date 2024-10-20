14.6 C
Srinagar
Sunday, October 20, 2024
type here...
Top News

CM reaffirms commitment to balanced development

By KR Desk
0
0

Must read

KR Desk
KR Desk

Jammu: Several delegations from various districts of Jammu region met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today at his official residence in Jammu.
The visiting deputations raised critical developmental concerns pertaining to their respective areas, seeking the Chief Minister’s intervention.
This marked Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s first such visit to Jammu since assuming office on Wednesday only in Srinagar.
During the interaction, the delegations expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for his leadership and congratulated him on taking charge.
They brought to his attention pressing issues, particularly those related to infrastructure development and social services, requesting the government’s immediate attention to these matters.
Responding to the issues of the delegations, the Chief Minister assured the deputations that their concerns would be taken seriously.
He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring balanced development across all districts of the Jammu region, emphasizing the government’s priority to address the needs of every community.

 

Previous article
Mubarak Gul Takes Oath As Protem Speaker

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

© Kashmir Reader. All rights reserved. Kashmir Reader® is a registered India.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks