CM reaffirms commitment to balanced development

Jammu: Several delegations from various districts of Jammu region met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today at his official residence in Jammu.

The visiting deputations raised critical developmental concerns pertaining to their respective areas, seeking the Chief Minister’s intervention.

This marked Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s first such visit to Jammu since assuming office on Wednesday only in Srinagar.

During the interaction, the delegations expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for his leadership and congratulated him on taking charge.

They brought to his attention pressing issues, particularly those related to infrastructure development and social services, requesting the government’s immediate attention to these matters.

Responding to the issues of the delegations, the Chief Minister assured the deputations that their concerns would be taken seriously.

He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring balanced development across all districts of the Jammu region, emphasizing the government’s priority to address the needs of every community.

Related