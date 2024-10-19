Tanvir Sadiq chairs meeting of NC’s media, SM functionaries

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Chief Spokesperson and MLA elect Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq presided over a meeting with the party’s Media and Social Media functionaries.

The meeting focused on harnessing the power of social media platforms to effectively communicate the party’s pro-people policies to the public.

State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, Addl State Spokesperson Sarah Hayat Shah, SM In Charge Ifra Jan, Addl Spokespersons Shriya Handoo, Sheikh Ovaise; SM and Communication Secretary to VP Muzaffar Khan, Senior SM Analyst Abrar Hameed, others were present on the occasion.

Tanvir Sadiq stressed the importance of countering opposition propaganda with facts and figures, rather than resorting to unnecessary mudslinging and point scoring.

Highlighting the significance of utilizing social media platforms to engage with diverse audiences across Jammu and Kashmir, Sadiq emphasized that the Social Media and Media cell should act as an extension of the government, ensuring maximum outreach for party programs and addressing public grievances. It is crucial for the party to maintain a strong online presence and effectively communicate its message to the people.

