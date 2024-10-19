Return home after each match: PCB’s new proposal to BCCI for Champions Trophy 2025

NEW DELHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has proposed a return-to-India plan for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, Cricbuzz reported on Friday.

Under the proposal, the Men in Blue would return to India – either Chandigarh or Delhi – after each match they play in Pakistan, providing a solution to address security concerns.

The idea is to allow the Indian team to travel to Pakistan for their games and return home in between matches, rather than staying in the host country for the tournament’s entirety.

This proposal is seen as a way to ensure Team India’s participation while addressing the Indian government’s reservations about touring Pakistan.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to run from February 19 to March 9, with matches set to be held in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi. Due to logistical considerations and security concerns, the PCB has planned all of India’s matches in Lahore.

The city’s proximity to the border makes it easier for Indian fans to attend the games by crossing over. India is slated to play three group-stage matches against Bangladesh on February 20, arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23, and New Zealand on March 2.

“A PCB official confirmed this arrangement, citing that there is nearly a week-long gap between the last two matches,” reported Cricbuzz.

The decision on whether the Indian team will travel to Pakistan for the eight-nation 50-over Champions Trophy in 2025 ultimately rests with the Indian government. At this point, neither the BCCI nor the International Cricket Council (ICC) can confirm India’s participation.

However, key developments have emerged following the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent visit to Pakistan, including discussions about the tournament’s scheduling. These discussions indicate ongoing efforts to address security and logistical concerns, as both boards await a final call from the Indian government regarding the team’s participation in the tournament.

Recent updates have also surfaced concerning the tournament’s itinerary. The ICC has distributed the schedule to all parties involved, including the teams set to participate. Subsequently, local media outlets reported that the broadcaster had asked the ICC to change the venue for an India match, specifically the India-New Zealand encounter. The PCB has put forward Rawalpindi as a potential replacement. Nevertheless, representatives from both the broadcaster and the ICC have stated that they are unaware of any such request.

India’s involvement in the Champions Trophy is crucial for the global cricketing community, whether the tournament takes place in Pakistan or another nation through a hybrid approach. The event’s significance would be greatly diminished if India chooses not to participate.

The ICC and PCB have also devised a backup plan to organize India’s matches outside of Pakistan in case the Men in Blue are unable to make the trip.

Agencies

