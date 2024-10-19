GMC Srinagar hosts maiden annual national critical care update conference

Staying updated with advancements crucial for delivering optimal patient care: Health Secy

SRINAGAR: The Department of Anaesthesiology and Critical Care, Pain and Palliative Medicine Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, under the guidance of Professor Dr Hina Bashir, HoD Department of Anaesthesiology, Critical Care, Pain and Palliative Medicine GMC Srinagar organised the first annual national critical care update conference and workshop under the aegis of Indian Association of Anaesthesiologist’s and the All India Difficult Airways Association.

Renowned faculty from AIIMS New Delhi, PGI Chandigarh, AMU Aligarh presented the latest techniques and cutting edge updates in critical care sciences.

Endorsed by the All India Difficult Airway Association (AIDAA), the conference brought together leading experts, practitioners, and students from across the nation. Renowned experts in airway management and critical care delivered keynote speeches and facilitated workshops, fostering a rich exchange of ideas.

The comprehensive workshop focused on crucial aspects of critical care viz Advanced Airway Management. The Participants learned cutting-edge techniques and approaches to managing difficult airways, ensuring preparedness for complex situations. The workshop also focussed on Point-of-Care Ultrasonography (POCUS).

The session provided hands-on training on effective use of POCUS in critical care settings, enabling rapid and accurate diagnoses.

Secretary Health and Medical Education, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, who was chief guest on the occasion, virtually inaugurated the conference and congratulated GMC Srinagar and the Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care for organizing the conference.

In his address, the Health Secretary emphasised the importance of utilising the latest techniques in critical care, stating that staying updated with advancements in the field is crucial for delivering optimal patient care. He highlighted the significance of conferences like this in promoting knowledge sharing, skill-building and collaboration among healthcare professionals. He encouraged the participants to leverage the expertise of renowned speakers and the hands-on training opportunities provided during the workshop.

Director SKIMS, Professor Mohammad Ashraf Ganai was the special guest on the occasion while Principal/Dean GMC Srinagar, Professor Iffat Hassan, Professor Vimmi Rewari from AIIMS New Delhi, Professor Syed Moied Ali from Aligarh Muslim University, Professor Kajal Jain from PGI Chandigarh, Principal/Dean Government Dental College Srinagar, Professor Ajaz Ahmad Shah and Administrator Associated Hospitals GMC Srinagar, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak besides HODs, experts and other faculty members were also present.

On the occasion, a souvenir book and an ICU protocol book were also released.

Director SKIMS Prof. Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Ganai emphasized the importance of staying updated with the latest critical care advancements during his address at the conference.

Principal/Dean GMC Srinagar, Prof Iffat Hassan highlighted GMC’s commitment in providing quality healthcare education, stating, that at GMC Srinagar we strive to create a talent pool of skilled healthcare professionals. Our mission is to create a talent pool of skilled healthcare professionals, equipped to address the complex challenges in patient care, she added.

Professor Hina Bashir HOD Deptt of Anaesthesiology and critical care GMC Srinagar emphasised that the hands-on training was essential in critical care, bridging the gap between theory and practice.

Meanwhile, commemorating the World Anesthesias day as a Go Green initiative the department of Anesthesiology GMC Srinagar planted saplings in the GMC campus.

Related