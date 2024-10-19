Army & Ali Sports Academy organise Kashur Funkar Season-2

SRINAGAR: KashurFunkar Season-2 Elevating Culture, Sports and Community Celebration also known as KashmirukFankar 2024 was organised at Sher-e-Kashmir with effect from October 16 & 17, 2024 by Bandipora Battalion under Sadhbhavana.

“It was a landmark event that underscored the vibrant cultural, ecological and sporting spirit of the Kashmir Valley,” PRO (Defence), Srinagar said in a statement issued here.

Meticulously organised by Indian Army & Ali Sports Academy, this two- day extravaganza showcased the region’s rich folk traditions, burgeoning sports culture, and commitment to environmental preservation at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium, Bandipora.

The event commenced with an exhilarating day dedicated to sports, featuring high energy Volleyball and Rugby matches that captivated the audience. The active participation of local youth not only highlighted their skills and passion but also reflected a positive shift in the athletic landscape of the valley, offering them a chance to grow and gain recognition at higher level.

The second day, focused on celebrating Kashmir’s rich cultural and musical legacy. The grand festival showcased captivating performances by local folk artists and school children offering a powerful tribute to the region’s traditional music & culture. This cultural celebration was not only a form of entertainment but also a preservation effort to ensure that the valley’s musical heritage continues to flourish. The festival attracted both local audiences and tourists, contributing to the region’s appeal as a cultural destination. Competitions held during the festival provided a platform for Kashmiri folk musicians & Army Goodwill School students to shine, ensuring the transmission of their artistry to future generations.

The grand finale of the event saw a footfall of more than 4000 locals. The event was graced by GOC, Kilo Force and other esteemed guests, including DC and SSP Bandipora. Their presence highlighted the event’s significance in fostering peace, trust, and unity between the Kashmir valley and the broader Indian community. KashurFunkar Season-2 was not just a celebration of culture and sports but a step forward in fostering unity, peace, and sustainable growth in the valley.

Related