NC MLA did not stand up for national anthem?

Police initiates inquiry into allegations

Srinagar:Police has ordered a preliminary inquiry into allegations that a National Conference MLA did not stand up for the national anthem during the swearing-in ceremony of the Jammu and Kashmir council of ministers.

“Police has taken cognizance of an incident where an individual did not stand up during the playing of the National Anthem,” Srinagar Police posted on X without naming anyone as the accused.

“A preliminary inquiry by an SP-rank officer under Section 173 (3) of the BNSS has been initiated, and electronic evidence is being analysed for further course of legal action,” he said.

MLA Sonawari Hilal Akbar Lone, who was seen seated when the National Anthem was played, said he had risen for the national anthem but had to sit down due to a medical condition. “I had to sit down as I could not stand for too long due to my back ache.

Why does anyone think that I will disrespect the national anthem after having taken an oath under the Indian constitution?” he asked.