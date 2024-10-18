CS Dulloo inaugurates 3-day Kashmir Marathon Expo’ at Polo View

Srinagar: In a run-up to the Marathon event scheduled for 20th of this month, Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today inaugurated a 3 day ‘Kashmir Marathon Expo’ organized by the Tourism Department at Polo Ground here.

The Chief Secretary was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Commissioner Secretary, Tourism; Director Tourism, Kashmir besides other concerned officers.

While speaking in the inaugural session of the event, the Chief Secretary exhibited hope that this mega event, in which more than 2000 runners are participating from all over the country including some overseas athletes, would be made an annual feature. He said that such events reinvigorates commitment of the government towards promoting adventure tourism along with eco-tourism, leisure and niche tourism in the UT.

Dulloo maintained that this Expo would provide a platform to our entrepreneurs to display and sell their products. Besides, they will get an opportunity to promote our niche crops and unique handicrafts and handloom items prepared by our versatile artists. He stated that promotion of tourism of any sort is directly associated with boosting of trade, which ultimately accrues into creation of livelihood opportunities for our youth.

Commissioner Secretary, Tourism, Yasha Mudgal, while speaking about the Expo, said that it has been organized on the sidelines of the Kashmir Marathon scheduled to be held at the end of this 3-day event.

She elucidated that this Expo offers an incredible opportunity to the visitors to get a real feel about the rich and diverse heritage of Kashmir. In addition, the expo is featuring a delightful showcase of the region’s cuisine, culture and handicrafts, providing an enriching experience for all who attends it, she remarked.

Moreover, it was given out that during these 3 day the participants of the marathon can collect their race kits containing their bib numbers and timing chips besides the relevant informational material about this race from 10:00 am to 05:00 pm daily upto 19th of this month.

It is noteworthy to mention that the marathon is going to be first of its kind as attractive prizes had been announced for both Full and Half Marathon events to be held for both men and women separately. Besides, the first prize for Full Marathon is a cash reward of Rs 25,00,000 followed by Rs 20,00,000 (2nd), Rs 18,00,000 (3rd), Rs 15,00,000 (4th), and Rs 12,00,000 (5th prize) for both men and women.

Similarly, in Half Marathon event the cash rewards are Rs 15,00,000 followed by Rs 12,00,000 (2nd), Rs 9,00,000 (3rd), Rs 6,00,000 (4th), and Rs 3,00,000 as reward money for 5th prize winner respectively.

