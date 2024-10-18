Several IAS officers shifted

Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India on Thursday, with the approval of Competent Authority ordered transfers and postings of several IAS officers of AGMUT cadre with immediate effect and until further orders.

The order signed by Rakesh Kumar Singh, Under Secretary to the Government of India, reads, Bipul Pathak, IAS (AGMUT:1992) has been transferred from Jammu & Kashmir to Delhi; M Raju, IAS (AGMUT:2005) has been transferred from Puducherry to Jammu & Kashmir; Saugat Biswas, IAS (AGMUT:2006) has been transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to Jammu & Kashmir; Dr. Rashmi Singh, IAS (AGMUT:2007) has been transferred from Jammu & Kashmir to Delhi; Yasha Mudgal, IAS (AGMUT:2007) has been transferred from Jammu & Kashmir to Puducherry; Ram Niwas Sharma, IAS (AGMUT:2010) has been transferred from Delhi to Jammu & Kashmir; Y V V J Rajasekhar, IAS (AGMUT:2012) has been transferred from Delhi to Arunachal Pradesh; and Nidhi Malik, IAS (AGMUT:2013) has been transferred from Delhi to Jammu & Kashmir.

