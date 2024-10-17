20 C
Srinagar
Thursday, October 17, 2024
type here...
Latest

Supreme Court agrees to hear petition seeking statehood restoration to J&K

By Reader correspondent
0
0

Must read

Reader correspondent
Reader correspondenthttp://kashmirreader.com

 

 

 

 

Srinagar: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to consider a petition, seeking a time-bound restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

 

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan file the application before three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, requesting it be listed.

 

Sankaranarayanan highlighted the need for a time-bound restoration of statehood in the Article 370 matter and asked for an urgent hearing. The chief justice agreed to consider the request.

 

The application was filed as a miscellaneous application in the case related to Article 370 of the Constitution, where the Supreme Court had upheld the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

 

Although the court did not directly rule on the constitutionality of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019, which changed the region’s status to a Union Territory, it had directed that statehood be restored “as soon as possible,” without specifying a timeline.

 

Applicants Zahoor Ahmed Bhat, a college teacher, and Khurshid Ahmad Malik, an activist, noted that despite the assurance of statehood restoration, the Union Government has taken no action in 11 months following the  judgment—(KNO)

Previous article
Several CRPF troopers injured in Budgam accident
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article

© Kashmir Reader. All rights reserved. Kashmir Reader® is a registered India.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks