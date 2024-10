Budgam,: Several CRPF troopers were injured in aa road accident in Pakherpora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday morning, officials said.

An official said that a CRPF vehicle fell down in a gorge near Khaygam crossing in Pakherpora today morning.

He said that several troopers were injured in the incident. “They have been evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment,” he said—(KNO)