“Had no intention”: Hilal Lone on not standing during national anthem at SKICC

Srinagar: National Conference leader and MLA from Sonawari, Hilal Akbar Lone, Thursday clarified that he had no intention to insult the national anthem during chief minister Omar Abdullah’s oath-taking ceremony at the SKICC in Srinagar and was instead forced to sit down due to back pain.

 

“It’s not a crime to remain seated during the national anthem, as per a Supreme Court observation. I had no intention to insult the anthem, and as a legislator, I would never do so. I had valid medical reasons for sitting down,” Lone said.

Earlier, reports said that Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered an inquiry against Hilal Akbar Lone for remaining seated during the national anthem at Omar Abdullah’s oath-taking ceremony yesterday

 

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy to Omar Abdullah and his council ministers at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srin agar—(KNO)

