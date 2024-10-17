12.7 C
Shakib Al Hasan set for Test farewell at home, included in Bangladesh squad for 1st Test vs SA

By Press Trust of India
DHAKA: Shakib Al Hasan is set for his last appearance in Test cricket in front of the home crowd as the venerable all-rounder was named in Bangladesh’s squad for the first match against South Africa, starting here on Monday.

Before the second and final Test against India at Kanpur, Shakib had expressed his wish to play his final Test at home against South Africa, provided the Bangladesh Cricket Board was able to ensure his safety.

Khaled Ahmed is the only omission from the squad that recently toured India.

