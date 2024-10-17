Roaring Bakshi stadium finally falls silent as Legends League bids farewell to Kashmir

Srinagar: The Bakshi Stadium, in the heart of Srinagar city, which was roaring with cricket cheers and fans, finally fell silent on Wednesday as the Legends League Cricket (LLC) bids farewell to the Kashmir Valley.

With more than 27,000 fans packing the stands last night, their hearts raced as the Southern Superstars clinched victory in an amazing super over against Konark Suryas Odisha.

The atmosphere was electric, with waves of cheers and chants echoing throughout the stadium.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said it is a matter of great delight that after 36 years, such a huge cricket tournament was held in Srinagar.

“The tournament brought cricket fever to the Kashmir valley. The crowd that poured in showed that it is the changing Kashmir. This is the result of the peace efforts during the last 4-5 years. It started from Jammu last year,” said the LG.

The stadium was so jampacked that people who had tickets could not find a space to sit in the stand and watch the cricket action live.

In the thrilling final, Southern Superstars won a nail-biting encounter to become the champions of Legends League Cricket 2024. They defeated Konark Suryas Odisha in th e super over—(KNO)