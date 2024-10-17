Same Post, Different Role For Omar

Srinagar: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah visited the Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday to take charge as the chief minister of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He was given a grand reception by officers and employees, and also accorded a ceremonial guard of honour.

Abdullah, who becomes the first chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir after it was downgraded to the status of a union territory, made his way to his office chambers where he was warmly greeted by his staff before formally assuming charge.

“I’m back,” Abdullah posted on X with photographs of him in his office chair.

Abdullah, who had also served as chief minister between 2009 and 2014 when Jammu and Kashmir was a full-fledged state, held an introductory meeting with the administrative secretaries to set the tone for his new administration.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, along with ministers Sakeena Masood Itoo, Javed Ahmad Rana, Javid Ahmad Dar, and Satish Sharma.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, and all administrative Secretaries of departments were present in the meeting.

Dulloo extended a warm welcome to the new chief minister and extended the administration’s full support to the Abdullah-led government.

“We are fully dedicated to fulfilling the vision of the government and ensuring the progress of the people,” Dulloo said.

Abdullah praised the officers for their role in ensuring peaceful elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasised the immense faith the people of the region have placed in democracy, the government, and its institutions. “We must rise to the occasion and meet the expectations that have been placed on us,” the chief minister said.

Focusing on governance, the chief minister reiterated the need for a people-first approach, highlighting that the government’s primary role is to serve the citizens and address their concerns.

He acknowledged that a gap has emerged between the people and the government over the years, but expressed his commitment to reduce this distance.

“Our administration’s approach will be people-friendly. We have entered the Civil Secretariat with a positive mindset, focused on delivering the best for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Abdullah emphasised that bridging the gap between citizens and the government is a top priority.

“Democratic governments are preferred all over India for this very reason, and we will work tirelessly to bring people closer to the government and its institutions,” he added.

Abdullah also expressed his willingness to collaborate closely with the officers, pledging his full cooperation and expecting the same in return.

Related