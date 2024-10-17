25.6 C
Srinagar
Thursday, October 17, 2024
type here...
Latest

Bangladesh tribunal issues arrest warrant against Hasina

By Press Trust of India
0
0

Must read

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of Indiahttp://kashmirreader.com

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal on Thursday issued arrest warrants against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted after student-led protests in August, and 45 others for alleged crimes against humanity.

The warrants against Hasina, 77, and others, including her party Awami League’s top leaders, were issued on the first day of the judicial proceedings begun by the re-constituted tribunal, Dhaka Tribune newspaper said.

The Tribunal, led by its chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, passed the orders after the prosecution filed two petitions seeking arrest warrants, Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

Previous article
“Had no intention”: Hilal Lone on not standing during national anthem at SKICC
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article

© Kashmir Reader. All rights reserved. Kashmir Reader® is a registered India.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks