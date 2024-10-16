Had promised due representation to Jammu region, fulfilled my promise by giving them Dy CM: Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR – Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Wednesday said that he had promised the he won’t let Jammu people feel that they have no representation in the government and in the today’s swearing in ceremony, he has fulfilled his promised.

“I fulfilled my promise by choosing Deputy CM from Jammu. I had promised that Jammu people should not feel that they are not part of the government. Deputy CM from Jammu a clear message to Jammu people that we are going to take them along,” Omar told reporters after taking oath as the first CM of J&K UT.

He said that there are three cabinet posts still vacant which will also be filled shortly. Representing Jammu region, MLA Nowhsera Surinder Choudhary was sworn in as Deputy CM of J&K UT. MLA Mendhar Javaid Rana was also administered oath as the Minister while as an independent MLA from Chamb, who extended his support to NC, Satish Sharma, was also sworn in as the minister in Omar’s cabinet.