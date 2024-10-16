Rahul, Priyanka arrive in Srinagar; to take part in high-profile Oath ceremony at SKICC

Srinagar: All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Srinagar this morning to attend the high-profile oath ceremony of Omar Abdullah as the J&K UT’s first Chief Minister.

Reliable sources said, that Rahul and Priyanka landed at the Srinagar airport at 10: 15 am. “They were received by J&K PCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra,” they said.

Rahul and Priyanka are among the top dignitaries who would attend the oath ceremony of Omar and the council of ministers at SKICC at 11:30 am. AICC chief Malikarjun Kharge is also expected to attend the Oath ceremony. Omar will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Many INDIA Bloc leaders have already arrived in Srinagar to attend the Oath ceremony. Sources said that after the oath ceremony, Omar will visit Civil Secretariat Srinagar where he would be offered a guard of honour. Omar is likely to address media as well as part of the customary practice—(KNO)