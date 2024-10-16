Top INDIA leaders in Kashmir for Omar Abdullah’s swearing in ceremony

SRINAGAR: Top INDIA bloc leaders, including the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, are here to attend the oath ceremony of Omar Abdullah as the first chief minister of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi, and party president Malikarjun Kharge arrived this morning and will represent the Congress’ national leadership at the oath ceremony.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, CPI leader D Raja, CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, DMK’s Kanimozhi, and NCP’s Supriya Sule have also arrived for Abdullah’s oath ceremony.