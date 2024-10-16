20.2 C
Srinagar
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
3 critically injured as oil tanker collides with car in Kangan

By Reader correspondent
Reader correspondent
Kangan: At least three persons were critically injured in a road accident in Mammar area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

An official said that accident took place when an oil tanker collided with a car near Mammar area, resulting in critical injuries to three persons.

He said that the injured were taken to SDH Kangan where from they were referred to SKIMS Soura for advanced treatment.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and a case has been registered—(KNO)

