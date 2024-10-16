20.2 C
Srinagar
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Big responsibility on my shoulders, challenging to fill vacuum of 10 years: Dy CM Surinder Chowdhary

By Reader correspondent
Reader correspondent
Srinagar: Deputy Chief Minister of J&K UT Surinder Chowdhary Wednesday said that a big responsibility has been put on his shoulders and that it was challenging to fill the ten years of vacuum in just five years.talking to reporters after taking the oath as Deputy Chief Minister of J&K, Chowdhary who defeated BJP J&K chief Ravinder Raina from Nowshera constituency, said: “I have been allotted the Deputy CM’s portfolio which is a big responsibility on my shoulders. I will try to fulfil my responsibility to the best of my capabilities. It is very difficult to fill the vacuum of the past 10 years. I have full faith in the leadership of CM Omar Abdullah and hope to serve the people of Jammu region even though the task is full of challenges”

Speaking to reporters, NC minister Sakina Itoo said she will leave no stone unturned to serve the people of J&K. “People have reposed trust in us and we have to serve them,” she said. Asked what would be the first step of the new Cabinet, she said let the Cabinet meeting take place, things will be clear—(KNO)

Omar dons the 'Crown of Thorns', sworn in as first CM of J&K UT
