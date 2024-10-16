Dr Farooq, Omar express anguish over devastating fire in Marwah, Kishtwar

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President, Dr Farooq Abdullah, and Vice President, CM designate Omar Abdullah, are deeply saddened over the devastating fire that destroyed over seventy homes including a mosque in the remote area of Marwah in Kishtwar district.

They send their heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this tragedy and commend the ongoing relief and rescue efforts. They urge the district and divisional administration to swiftly provide necessary assistance to those in need and ensure that the basic needs of the affected families are met.

Dr Farooq and Omar Abdullah emphasise the importance of promptly assessing the losses incurred so that compensation can be quickly distributed to those affected. They stand in solidarity with the affected people during this difficult time and call for immediate action to alleviate their suffering.

Related