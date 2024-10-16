JAMMU: The vehicular traffic along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was halted on Tuesday after three trucks collided with each other near Nachlana in Ramban.
The accident has blocked both sides of the highway, causing significant delays for commuters and transport vehicles.
Authorities later restored traffic flow as soon as possible. No casualties have been reported so far.
3 trucks collide on highway
