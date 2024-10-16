Altaf Bukhari thanks Chanapora party cadre, voters

Meets party leaders, workers from constituency

SRINAGAR: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday extended his gratitude to the party cadre of the Chanapora constituency and to the residents who voted for the Apni Party in the recently held assembly polls.

He stated, “I am thankful to the people of the Chanapora constituency who voted for me in the recent assembly polls. Although we could not secure a win, I consider it my responsibility to assure all my supporters that we will continue our efforts to serve the people in the constituency. I am also deeply grateful to my colleagues—the leaders, workers, and activists—who put in their hard work and efforts for the party. It is the people’s right to choose in the elections, and I accept and respect the public verdict.”

Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari made these remarks today while addressing a meeting at the party headquarters in Srinagar. The meeting was attended by senior leaders, workers, and activists from the Chanapora constituency.

On this occasion, he urged party leaders to maintain their political activities and public outreach in the constituency to stay closely connected with the people.

He said, “Our primary objective is to serve the people. Therefore, we should remain closely connected to them to better understand their problems and grievances. It is our duty to highlight public issues so that the administration can address them. I urge my colleagues to continue their political and public outreach efforts in the constituency.”

During the meeting, leaders and workers from the Chanapora constituency provided feedback and shared their views and suggestions to further strengthen the party in the area.