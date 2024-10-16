VC SKUAST-K inaugurates new administrative cum laboratory block at KVK Gurez

Facility to enhance agricultural training, promote sustainable practices

BANDIPORA: Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai inaugurated the state-of-the-art Administrative cum Laboratory Block at KVK Gurez (Bandipora-II).

The event was attended by Director Extension, Prof Dil Mohammad Mukhdoomi, Director Research Cum Director (P&M), Prof Haroon Rashid Naik, Estates Officer, local administration, officers of the Development Departments, progressive farmers, trainees and entrepreneurs besides Head and all scientific/ supporting staff of KVK Gurez and MAR&E, Izmarg

The Vice-Chancellor while inaugurating the infrastructure located under the foothills of famous Habba-Khatoon Hill at Dawar informed that the given set-up will serve as the centre of excellence to train the farmers in frontier areas, inculcate skill and knowledge to rural youth through capacity building programmes and serve as the model for various demonstrations in respect of agriculture and allied sectors at Gurez valley.

We are committed to keep Gurez pesticide free and promote sustainable Agriculture, promote the Niche crops including Kala Zeera, Potato, Buckwheat, Rajmash, Honey etc and preserve local biodiversity including Gurezi Sheep, informed the Vice-Chancellor.

He further added that the Gurez is the brand for organic produce and, therefore, utmost care must be taken for the treatment and control of insect, pests or diseases through organic approaches and prototypes designed by the University to promote quality of life and ensure profitability in Agriculture.

During the inspection of different stalls at the Kendra, the Vice-Chancellor was informed that the Division of LPT, FVSc &AH Shuhama in collaboration with KVK Gurez has come-up with HADP project aimed at inculcating knowledge through trainings followed by hand-holding support in the form of processing tools and techniques (Paddle Operated Charkha) besides facilitation in branding and marking of woollen products.

The chief guest witnessed that the group has come-up with designing of different products developed from local Gurezi sheep and suggested for further improvement, fine tuning, desired dimensions to develop more attractive products to earn a good market and also desired for identification and preservation of local germplasm of niche crops to facilitate revival programmes.

The Director Extension in his remarks extended gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor for converting support from ATARI, ICAR (GoI) Zone-I into reality while the building was completed in a specified time frame at a far-flung area of Gurez.

Dr. Hilal Ahmad Malik I/c Head KVK Gurez / MAR&ES Izmarg highlighted the activities.

On this occasion, an Extension folder entitled, “Promotion of High Value Vegetable crops to Enhance Nutritional Security and Income Generation in Gurez Valley” was also released by the chief guest.

Thereafter, the Vice-Chancellor also had a brief meeting with the Commanding officer, 20 Battalion, Rana , Izmarg (Gurez) to discuss the bilateral support for growth and development of Agriculture & Allied sectors in the area.

At the end, the Vice-Chancellor directed for more synergy with the Line Departments for overall growth and development of the agriculture sector in Gurez valley.