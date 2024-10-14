YouTube Shorts replaces Dislike button with new Save feature for some

NEW DELHI: As part of a new experiment, YouTube is testing a new Shorts interface that replaces the ‘Dislike’ (thumbs down) button with Save.

According to a recent report by Android Authority, the Google owned video sharing platform, users who are part of the limited test will no longer see the “Dislike” button but will instead see the “Save” feature.

Unlike the YouTube Premium experimental features, which requires users to opt-in, the update is being rolled out randomly. If you are affected by the change and want to dislike Shorts, the option can be accessed by tapping on the three dot menu from the top right of the screen.

To save YouTube Shorts, press on the Save button that appears either below the like button or from the three dot menu and YouTube will ask you if you want to save it to an existing playlist or make a new one.

While it makes it easier to save Shorts, many users will most likely scroll to the next Shorts without disliking it. The change may be good news for Creators, but the downside is that low quality Shorts might appear higher on your feed.

However, the YouTube Shorts UI change is still being tested, so it is still unclear if Google will push the change to everyone or roll it back.

Recently, the company announced that creators on the platform will be able to create Shorts with up to 3 minutes length. Apparently, YouTube is also hiding the “Skip” button on ads as part of a UI update for some, overlaying it with a black rectangle.

Agencies