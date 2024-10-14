India declared trachoma free by WHO

NEW DELHI: In a significant public health achievement, India has been officially declared free from trachoma by the World Health Organization (WHO), said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare here on Sunday.

This milestone comes after years of dedicated efforts by the government to protect the vision of millions, emphasising the importance of healthy eyesight for every individual, it said.

Trachoma, a highly contagious bacterial infection, has been a major cause of preventable blindness worldwide. The eye disease is caused by infection with the bacterium chlamydia trachomatis.The primary source of trachoma infection is the eye secretions of infected individuals. It can be transmitted through several routes, including close physical contact, such as playing together or sharing a bed, especially among mothers and affected children, sharing towels, handkerchiefs, pillows and other personal items, houseflies, which can carry the infection, and coughing and sneezing.

Environmental risk factors that promote the transmission of trachoma include poor hygiene practices, overcrowded living conditions, water scarcity, inadequate latrines and sanitation facilities. The WHO said , an estimated 150 million people worldwide are affected by Trachoma and six million of them are blind or at risk of visually disabling complications. Among them the infective stages of trachoma are usually found in children.

As children experience repeated infections, scarring can occur on the inner surface of their upper eyelids. This scarring leads to a painful condition known as trachomatous trichiasis, where the eyelid margin turns inward, causing the eyelashes to constantly rub against the eyeball, but the hazards don’t end there. If left untreated, this condition can lead to visual impairment. Research shows that individuals may need to endure more than 150 infections over their lifetime to develop severe complications associated with blinding trachoma.

During the 1950s and 1960s trachoma was a significant public health concern in India. States like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and the Nicobar Islands were heavily impacted, with over 50 per cent of their populations affected during that period. By 1971, trachoma was responsible for five per cent of all blindness cases in the country.

In response to this pressing issue, India implemented a series of measures aimed at eradicating the problem. Recognising the urgent need to combat the trachoma health crisis, India implemented several key interventions under the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment (NPCBVI). A pivotal moment in this effort was the adoption of the WHO SAFE strategy, which aimed not only to treat existing cases but also to prevent future infections through improved hygiene practices.

Among the various steps taken by India over the time to combat trachoma include the launch of the National Trachoma Control Program, surgical treatment and antibiotic distribution. From 2019 to 2024, India continued its vigilant surveillance for trachoma cases across all districts to ensure that the infection did not re-emerge. This ongoing monitoring was crucial for maintaining the hard-won status of being trachoma-free, demonstrating India’s dedication to safeguarding the eye health of its citizens and preventing avoidable blindness.

Meanwhile, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised India’s commitment to alleviating the suffering caused by trachoma, emphasising the vital collaboration among the government, healthcare professionals, and international partners that made this milestone possible. India now stands alongside Nepal, Myanmar, and 19 other countries that have also successfully eliminated trachoma as a public health issue. However, the disease continues to be a challenge in 39 other nations, affecting approximately 1.9 million people globally and leading to irreversible blindness in many cases.

