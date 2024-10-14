Three-day workshop ‘Valley Urocon 2/2024’ concludes in Srinagar

31 critical interventional procedures conducted by national, international, local health experts

SRINAGAR: The three day workshop ‘Valley Urocon 2/2024’ organised by Department of Urology and Renal Transplant Centre, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar concluded today with resolve to involve latest technology and more patient oriented commitment.

The workshop showcasing GMC Srinagar’s leadership in advancing urological care and education in the region, was a major success wherein 31 critical interventional procedures were conducted by National, international and local health experts.

The three day workshop focussed on advanced minimally invasive and endo-urological techniques for addressing complex urological conditions. Expert faculty from premier institutions like AIIMS, AINU, PGI, and SMS Jaipur guided the event, during which 31 challenging urological procedures were successfully performed using state-of-the-art methods.

The Valley Urocon 2/2024 also served as an exceptional platform for both theoretical learning and practical experience, enabling participants to deepen their understanding of the latest developments in urology. The hands-on nature of the workshop ensured that attendees could refine their skills and stay abreast of best practices in the field.

The workshop was attended by reputed luminaries including Prof Amlesh Seth, Prof Rajeev Kumar, Dr Rishi Nayyar from AIIMS, Prof PN Dogra AIIMS, Prof Anoop Kumar from Safdar jung Hospital,Prof Ganesh Gopal Krishna from CME Vellore, Prof Mallika C Arjuna, Dr Syed Gouse AINU Hyderabad, Prof Rajeev Sood VC Baba Farid University Punjab, Prof Shailesh Raina from Jaslok hospital, Prof Lalit Shah President USI, Prof Kander parikh , Dr Abhishek singh from Ahmedabad , Prof Shivam , Prof Amilal bhat from SMS Jaipur, Prof Swapon sood from Jallander, Prof Ashok Sharma , Prof Anil Allince from Rajasthan, Prof S K Paul from Delhi, Prof Sudhir Rawal Rajeev Gandhi from Delhi, Prof Baldev Singh Allok Punjab Prof SP Yadav Meerut , Prof Anil Varbeshy, Dr Ashish saini and Dr Sanjay Pandey from Mumbai.

The three day workshop was also attended by Prof Muneer Khan, Prof Saleem Wani, Prof Arif Hamid, Prof Elias sharma, Dr Rahul gupta, Dr Naveed khan, Dr Javeed Magray , Dr Yasir Qadri , Dr Tanveer Iqbal and Prof Syed Sajjad Nazir, all leaders in the field of Urology from Jammu and Kashmir.

The three day work shop brought together health experts from across the country to deliberate on various issues in the field and to discuss various developments in the field besides sharing thoughts, experiences, best practices and success stories.

The inaugural function was graced by Secretary Health and Medical Education, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, who praised GMC Srinagar and its Urology department for organising UROCON 2/2024, a conference of international standard and impressed upon the participants for use of latest technology in the field and upgradation of skills.

He also called for organising such programs regularly as they provide a stage for experience exchange, interaction and knowledge enhancement.

Principal / Dean GMC Srinagar and Chief patron of the conference, Dr. Iffat Hassan complimented the Department of Urology for its commitment towards delivering cutting-edge technology and advanced care to patients. She underscored GMC Srinagar’s dedication for remaining at the forefront of medical innovation for the benefit of local population.

HOD Urology GMC Srinagar and Patron UROCON 2- 2024, Dr. Syed Sajjad Nazir, expressed pride in the successful execution of the workshop, highlighting that this was the first time such a high volume of cases had been performed using advanced minimally invasive techniques.

He emphasized the critical role of incorporating advanced technology in improving patient outcomes and elevating the standard of care. He expressed gratitude to Principal GMC for tremendous logistic support provided for the conference. He also appreciated the role of Administrator Associated Hospitals Mohammad Ashraf Hakak during conduct of workshop.

Dean Research AIIMS New Delhi, Prof Dr Koushal Verma, in his address, complimented GMC Srinagar for organising such a conference.

The major procedures done during the workshop included Lap Radical cystectomy with extra corporeal ileal conduit, lap partial Nephrectomy, Lap Radical Nephrectomy, Lap Ureteric rein plantation, RIRS, Sacral Neuro modulation, PCNL, Holep, Tholep, Rezum, Lap Pyeloplasties, Hypospedius and urethral stricture repair.

Former HOD Urology SKIMS, Prof Baldev Singh Wazir was awarded life time achievement award during the conference.