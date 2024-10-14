International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction observed in Uri

BARAMULLA: An informative program was organized at the Government Degree College Uri to mark the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction. The event, presided over by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Uri, Javid Ahmad Rather, aimed at raising awareness about disaster risks, reduction strategies, and mitigation efforts in the region.

The program was attended by a wide array of participants, including government officials, students, civil society members, lumberdars, chowkidars, personnel from the Fire and Emergency Department, volunteers from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Civil Defence. Their participation highlighted the importance of collective responsibility in disaster preparedness.

In his address, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Uri emphasized the need for proactive measures in disaster risk management and the critical role of education in building resilient communities. He announced that similar awareness programs would be conducted across educational institutions to further engage students in disaster preparedness efforts.

Expert speakers shed light on various aspects of disaster risk and management, with a special focus on the region’s vulnerability to both natural and man-made disasters. They highlighted the significance of preemptive measures, early warning systems, and community-level readiness to minimize damage and loss of life during disasters.

The event also included a practical demonstration, where participants were guided through rescue techniques and disaster response strategies. A table-top exercise further illustrated the importance of coordinated response efforts in crisis situations.

The program was widely appreciated for its focus on community safety and for providing practical insights into disaster management. Participants left the event better informed and prepared to tackle potential disasters in their respective roles.

