Armed forces ensuring peaceful environment for India’s rapid growth: LG

Flags off IAF-UWM Vayu Veer Vijeta Car Rally

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the ‘Vayu Veer Vijeta’ car rally, organised by Indian Air Force in coordination with the veterans of Uttarakhand War Memorial.

Interacting with the Air Warriors at Raj Bhawan, the Lt Governor extended his felicitations and conveyed best wishes to all participants of the car rally.

“Indian Air Force has the proud legacy of valour, courage and sacrifice. Serving the nation and its people in difficult circumstances is in the DNA of Indian Air Force,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also lauded the significant role played by the IAF in times of war, rescue operations and natural calamities. Enroute Air Warriors will address the local youths in various universities and colleges and inspire them to join armed forces.

“The nation is grateful to the armed forces for ensuring a more secure and peaceful environment to enable India’s speedy march towards all-round progress and prosperity,” the Lt Governor said.

He further highlighted that in the last 10 years, infrastructure and connectivity of border areas has been strengthened under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Earlier, to mark the 92nd anniversary of Indian Air Force, Hon’ble Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh gave warm send-off to ‘Vayu Veer Vijeta’ car rally from National War Memorial, New Delhi. The Adventure Cell of IAF is leading and coordinating the rally.

Over 50 air warriors, who are undertaking an expedition from Thoise in Ladakh to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, covering a total of 7,000 kms, will raise awareness among the people about the glorious history of IAF and inspire the youth to join the armed forces.

The formal flag-off took place from Thoise, which is one of the world’s highest altitude air force stations at 3,068m above mean sea level.

Air Officer Commanding Srinagar, Air Commodore Prabhat Malik (Vayu Sena Medal); Team Leader Wing Commander Vijay Prakash

Bhatt; Rally Chairman, Sh Tarun Vijay and other senior officers were present.