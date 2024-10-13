Rajnath inaugurates 19 BRO infrastructure projects in J&K

Srinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Staurday virtually dedicated to the nation 75 infrastructure projects of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at a cost of Rs 2,236 crore.

Of these, 19 are in Jammu & Kashmir. In his address, Raksha Mantri termed the projects as a testament to the Government’s unwavering resolve to keep strengthening the border infrastructure and ensuring socio-economic progress of these areas.

The Lieutenant Governor, J&K, Shri Manoj Sinha expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and Hon’ble Raksha Mantri, Shri Rajnath Singh; BRO, BEACON, SAMPARK and everyone associated with the construction of the important roads and bridges in the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir.

These infrastructures are strategically vital for both the Army and Civil Administration and will prove to be an economic lifeline for the people in far-flung areas, he said.

“In the last few years, the road infrastructure and connectivity in Jammu Kashmir, especially in areas of strategic importance have been transformed. This reflects the commitment of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi towards inclusive and equitable development across Jammu Kashmir and ensuring ‘last mile connectivity’,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor said the much-awaited road and bridge projects inaugurated today will have a positive impact on the border tourism, creation of new employment opportunities, bringing economic prosperity

in the society and enhancing quality of life in forward areas. These projects will improve operational capacity of the Indian Army and boost mobility and logistics support for the troops, he added.

The Lt Governor also lauded the important contribution of Border Roads Organisation to the socio-economic transformation and national integration in the border areas.

The road and bridges of J&K inaugurated today includes Mohura Baaz road; Tutmarigali Kaiyan Bowl road; Gurai Bridge, Bandipora-Gurez road; Garjun Bridge Tutmarigali Base to Top; Niru Nar, Dawar-Niru-Baraub-Chakwali-Kaobal Gali road; Bishnah-Kaulpur-Khojpur road; Basohli-Bani-Bhaderwah road; Galhar-Sansari road; Swan bridge, Basohli-Bani-Bhaderwah road; Sanu bridge, Domel-Jindra-Kharta road; Naigarh bridge, Dul-Galhar road; Channani bridge, Domel-Jindra-Kharta road; Natoo bridge, Galhar-Sansari road; Kogra Bridge, Domel-Jindra-Kharta road; Biyalu bridge, Basohli-Bani-Bhaderwah road; Dersu bridge, Dhar -Udhampur road and Sewa-II bridge, Basohli-Bani-Bhaderwah road.

