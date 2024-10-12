Centre releases 1st instalment of finance commission grant for local bodies in Andhra, Rajasthan

NEW DELHI: The Union Government has released the first instalment of the 15th Finance Commission grants for 2024-25 to Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, the panchayati raj ministry said in a statement.

Andhra Pradesh has received untied grants amounting to Rs 395.50 crore and tied grants totalling Rs 593.26 crore. These funds are for duly elected nine eligible district panchayats, 615 eligible block panchayats, and 12,853 eligible gram panchayats in the state.

In Rajasthan, untied grants of Rs 507.11 crore and tied grants of Rs 760.67 crore have been released for the duly elected 22 eligible district panchayats, 287 eligible block panchayats and 9,068 eligible gram panchayats.