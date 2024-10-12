Bhagwat urges people to guard against conspiracies testing country’s resolve

NAGPUR: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said India has become stronger and more respected in the world with enhanced credibility in the last few years but sinister conspiracies are testing the country’s resolve.

He said a narrative is being spread in Bangladesh that India is a threat and that they should join hands with Pakistan as a defence.

Bhagwat said firmness of personal and national character becomes the foundation of strength for the victory of auspiciousness and righteousness, whether the situation is favourable or not.