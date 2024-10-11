Will give letter of support to NC by today evening: J&K Congress Chief

Srinagar : Congress Committee chief Tariq Hameed Karra on Friday said that the party will give letter of support to the National Conference by today evening to form the government in the Union Territory.

Karra said that they have called legislature party meeting today at 3 pm, where they will pass a resolution.

“The resolution will then be sent to the party high command in New Delhi. We have six members and party high command will decide who will get what in the coalition government with the National Conference,” he said.

He also said that as of now they have no demands and after government formation they will put forth their demands.

“We will give letter of support to NC by today evening after conclusion of our legislature party meeting,” he said.

Earlier, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, who was choosen as legislature party head by newly election assembly members of the party, said that they were waiting for letter of support from the Congress following which they will meet Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to stake claim for government formation.

National Conference and Congress had entered into a pre-poll alliance to contest assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir. NC won 42 seats, Congress won six seats, while four members, who won the election as independent candidates, extended support to the National Conference—(KNO)

