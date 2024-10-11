Akhilesh told not to visit JPNIC due to ‘security concerns’, he slams UP govt for barricading venue

LUCKNOW: (PTI) The Lucknow Development Authority has informed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav that his planned visit to the JP Narayan International Centre here on Friday is “not advisable” as it cited security concerns due to the ongoing construction work at the site.

After a high-voltage drama outside the JPNIC late Thursday, Yadav on Friday morning slammed the BJP government in the state for putting up barricades near his house on Vikramaditya Marg to prevent ‘Samajwadis’ from visiting the site and garlanding Jayaprakash Narayan’s statue.

October 11 is the birth anniversary of socialist stalwart and anti-Emergency movement icon Narayan, fondly called JP.

