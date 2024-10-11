PM Modi calls for peace in Eurasia, West Asia; says solutions to problems cannot come from battlefield

VIENTIANE (LAOS): Noting that conflicts in different parts of the world are having the most negative impact on the countries of the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for the restoration of peace and stability in Eurasia and West Asia.

Addressing the 19th East Asia Summit, Modi also asserted that solutions to problems cannot come from the battlefield.

He also said a free, open, inclusive, prosperous and rule-based Indo-Pacific is important for the peace and progress of the entire region.

