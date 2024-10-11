Omar thanks NC MLAs for electing him leader of legislature party

SRINAGAR: Omar Abdullah thanked the National Conference (NC) legislators on Thursday for electing him their leader so that he can stake claim to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

“You are aware of the decision that was taken. A meeting of the NC legislature party took place, the legislature party has decided its leader and I am thankful from the bottom of my heart to the NC legislators that they have reposed their faith in me and given me a chance to stake claim for government formation,” Abdullah told reporters after he was elected the leader of the legislature party here.

He said four of the seven Independent MLAs have extended support to the NC, taking the party’s strength to 46.

