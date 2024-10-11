Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan praises Kashmir for its beauty

Srinagar: Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan Friday praised Kashmir for its mesmerising beauty, stating that he was impressed by the nature and the bargaining skills of shikarawalas in the Dal Lake.

Dhawan said that he visited Dal Lake last night, and the view was amazing. “I was very impressed by the nature and the bargaining skills of local vendors on houseboats,” he said.

He said that the shikarawalas have amazing marketing skills, and he was impressed as they completely convinced him to but their products.

“People showed lot of love, and the atmosphere here has been calm. I hope more international cricket will be played here in future,” he said.

Talking about being a Delhi boy visiting Kashmir and his old bond with cricket, Shikhar said that the Legends League cricket is high-quality cricket, and legends are playing the game.

“There should be zeal and zest in everyone to work hard, and that’s what I did. I am very excited to play in Srinagar and entertain the people of Kashmir. I have played a lot with J&K, and my relatives also live in Jammu, and the feeling has been amazing,” says Dhawan—(KNO)

