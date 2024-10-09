Workshop on ‘Research and Publication Ethics’ begins at CUK

GANDERBAL: A week-long workshop on “Research and Publication Ethics,” organized by the Department of Education in collaboration with the Department of Communication and Journalism, Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir) began at Tulmulla Campus here on Monday.

The workshop aims to enhance awareness and understanding of ethical considerations in research and publications among participants, including academicians, and research scholars.

Addressing the participants, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, spoke about the importance of maintaining ethical standards in research. He emphasized the growing significance of ethical practices in academic writing, publication, and the responsibility of researchers to ensure integrity in their work.

In his remarks, Prof. Syed Zahoor A. Geelani, Dean, School of Education, expressed the need for such workshops in shaping serious research practices. He said, “The growing complexity of research demands not only innovation, but also adherence to ethical guidelines that safeguard the integrity of scholarly work and ensure the trustworthiness of academic publications.”

The workshop will cover key topics including: Plagiarism, data manipulation, peer review process, authorship disputes, and conflicts of interest. Participants will engage in interactive sessions, discussions, and case studies, guided by experts in the field, to explore best practices for ethical research and publishing.

Throughout the week, noted academicians and researchers will share their insights on various aspects of ethical research, equipping participants with the tools necessary to navigate the evolving landscape of academic publishing. The session was attended by scholars and researchers.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Mohammad Sayid Bhat, Sr. Assistant Prof. Deptt of Education, who highlighted the importance of continued dialogue on ethical practices and encouraged participants to apply the knowledge gained during the workshop in their future research endeavours.

