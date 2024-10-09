KU organises free medical camp to address eye diseases

SRINAGAR: To provide early detection and timely intervention for various eye diseases, the University of Kashmir (KU) organised a free medical camp focussing on the screening of patients for refractive errors, cataracts and glaucoma.

The camp was organised by the Health Centre, Institute of Technology (IoT) Zakura Campus, in collaboration with Sharp Sight Eye Hospital, Srinagar in which more than 250 patients benefitted from the expert consultation services provided by a team of renowned doctors from the Valley.

The camp was held under the patronage of Director, IoT Zakura, Prof M Tariq Banday.

KU Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal, who inaugurated the camp, expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the organisers, saying: “Such initiatives reflect the university’s commitment to community service and healthcare outreach.”

Dean, Academic Affairs, KU, Prof Shariefudin Pirzada, who spoke on the occasion, said: “I can see the vibrancy of the Zakura Campus, and much of it is due to important community-oriented events like this medical camp. These initiatives not only promote health awareness but also encourage a spirit of service among the university community.”

Medical Officer, IoT Health Centre, Dr Iqra Mehraj, emphasised the broader impact of eye camps, saying: “Eye camps like this one positively impact patients’ emotional well-being, encourage community support and alleviate financial burdens associated with healthcare.”

Dean Research, KU, Prof M Sultan Bhat also spoke on the occasion, while discussing the recent conference held with Malaysian delegates, emphasising the importance of international academic collaborations.

Dean, College Development Council, KU, Prof Khursheed A Butt, also attended the camp highlighting the relevance of the camp.

The camp received an overwhelming response from the local community and marked KU’s yet another successful outreach programme and aimed at the early detection of eye diseases and providing medical services directly at the doorstep of the community.

