Ehtisham Khan thanks voters, calls on new govt to address J&K Reservation Policy Issue

SRINAGAR: As the results of the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly elections were announced on Tuesday, Engineer Ehtisham Khan expressed gratitude to the voters for their active participation, while raising concerns over the controversial amendments to the region’s New Reservation Policy.

In a statement, Er Ehtisham Khan thanked the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their commitment to the democratic process. He also commended the Election Commission of India and Chief Election Officer P.K. Pole (IAS) for overseeing a peaceful, fair, and transparent election.

Congratulating the victorious candidates, Khan urged the newly elected representatives to prioritize the urgent issues facing the region, including education, employment, infrastructure development, and social equity. However, he highlighted the need to urgently address the amendment to the New Reservation Policy, which he said has disproportionately harmed the youth from the general category.

Khan has been vocal about the detrimental impact of the policy, which he argues reduces opportunities for students and job seekers in the general category, despite their larger population share. “This amendment has shifted opportunities away from deserving candidates in education and employment,” he stated, warning that the policy change directly affects thousands of young people in the region.

Over the past five months, Khan has lobbied against the policy, engaging with political leaders, student communities, and government officials, including the Home Minister of India and the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. He has called for mass mobilization and urged the new administration to act swiftly in reversing the amendments.

Khan emphasized that the issue is not merely about policy but about “justice for the youth” whose futures are jeopardized by the changes. He urged the new government to rectify the policy as a priority, noting, “The future of an entire generation of young Kashmiris hinges on how this issue is addressed.”

Khan vowed to continue advocating for fairness in the reservation system, adding that he would stand by the youth of Jammu and Kashmir until the policy is corrected.

“This is a critical issue that cannot be overshadowed by political distractions. The road ahead may be long, but with collective effort, I am confident we can achieve the necessary change,” he said.

