NIT Srinagar to host two-day ‘Techvaganza 2024’ Technical Fest from Oct 10

SRINAGAR: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar is gearing up to host its annual technical festival, Techvaganza 2024, from October 10 to 11 on the institute’s campus.

The event will be organized by ‘Student Gymkhana, and is expected to bring together students, tech enthusiasts, industry experts, and academia from all over the country to celebrate technology and innovation in a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere.

Dean of Students Welfare, Prof. Abdul Liman is the Chairperson of the event, with Dr. Malik Pervez Ahmad serving as the Convener. Dr. Iqra Altaf Gilani is the Coordinator, while Dr. Dinesh Kumar Rajendran and Dr. Janani L are the Co-Coordinators.

In a message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. A Ravinder Nath said techvaganza has earned a reputation as a premier tech fest in the region.

“Such fests are not only a great way for students to showcase their skills but also an opportunity to learn from peers, industry experts, and the latest technological advancements,” he said

Institute’s Registrar, Prof Atikur Rehman described the two-day fest as an “electrifying experience” for attendees, aimed at engaging and inspiring students while promoting a vibrant and inclusive campus community.

“A wide range of workshops, seminars, and training sessions led by experts from various fields will be held during the event,” he added.

Meanwhile the theme for this year’s event is “Greener Innovation – Engineering a Sustainable World!”, focusing on how engineering and technology can contribute to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future.

It will feature a range of cutting-edge events, workshops, competitions, and exhibitions, all designed to inspire creativity and innovation in the tech world.

From hands-on sessions in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Web Development to thrilling coding competitions and hackathons, Techvaganza 24 promises to be an unmissable experience for participants of all levels.

The fest will also include inspiring talks and keynote sessions by prominent figures from the tech industry, providing attendees with insights into the latest trends and advancements shaping the future, particularly with a focus on sustainability and green technology.

Participants will have the opportunity to interact with top professionals, network with like-minded individuals, and gain real-world knowledge that will prepare them for careers in tech.

In addition to workshops and talks, Techvaganza 24 will host a series of high-stakes competitions, including coding contests, robotics challenges, and gaming tournaments.

This year, the event will also feature a first-of-its-kind drone soccer competition and stunning laser shows, setting it apart as an unparalleled experience in the world of tech fests.

Events including Remote Control Car Racing, Civil Engineering Quizathon, Bombsquad, Structure Battles: Bridge Building, Line Follower, Ecobuild Challenge, Science Experiments etc will be featured during the two day event.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print