Ahead of govt formation, Congress’ J&K chief Tariq Karra heads to New Delhi

Srinagar: Ahead of government formation, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief, Tariq Hameed Karra, soon after meeting Abdullahs to congratulate them, has flown to New Delhi.

The development comes in wake of the declaration of assembly election results on Tuesday, with NC-Congress alliance winning a comfortable majority to be the frontrunners for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Before leaving for New Delhi, Karra had a brief meeting with senior Congress leaders at his residence in Srinagar which included G A Mir and Peerzada Mohamad Syed.

Source said that the visit has nothing to do with the government formation and was purely a “courtesy call” to brief central Congress leadership on post result scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, JKPCC chief visited the residence of Abdullahs to greet them for thumping win in the assembly election on behalf of Congress.

Sources close to the JKPCC chief clarified that while discussions in New Delhi will focus on election outcome, the meeting with the National Conference was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen opposition unity and allaince in Jammu and Kashmir—(KNO)

