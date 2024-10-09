Govt suspends Principal BHSS Sopore

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department suspended Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Principal of Boys Higher Secondary School (BHSS) Sopore.

The suspension comes under Rule 31(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules, 1956.

As per Government Order, the suspended principal will remain attached to the Chief Education Office, Baramulla, during the suspension period.

The Director of School Education, Kashmir, has been appointed as the inquiry officer and tasked with conducting an investigation into the matter. The report, along with recommendations, is expected to be submitted within 15 days.

In the interim, the Drawing and Disbursing Powers of BHSS Sopore have been transferred to the Principal of Girls Higher Secondary School, Sopore, until further orders—(KNO)

