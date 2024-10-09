LG congratulates newly elected members to J&K assembly

Srinagar): Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday congratulated newly elected members to legislative assembly, stating that the peaceful electoral process and participation of millions of voters is testimony to vibrant democracy and people’s faith in democratic values of the country.

In a post on X, LG Sinha,

said that J&K stands taller guided by principles of good governance, people-first, social justice and social harmony.

“My heartiest congratulations to all the members elected to Legislative Assembly and NC-led alliance for victory in polls. Best wishes to them in the service of people. Constitution of India is our guiding light & I urge all to work together for growth of J&K & welfare of people,” he said.

The LG thanked the people for empowering and strengthening democracy in J&K. “I laud the efforts of CEO J&K, EC officials, JKP and security forces for working tirelessly and diligently to uphold the sanctity of the ballot and successfully completing transparent, free & fair election,” he said—(KNO)

