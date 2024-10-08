CPI (M) leader Tarigami clinches fifth consecutive win in Kulgam

Kulgam: Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami has secured his fifth consecutive victory in the Kulgam constituency, defeating Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Sayar Reshi.

Tarigami has represented the constituency since 1996, previously winning elections in 2002, 2008, 2014 and now in 2024. He received 33,390 votes, while Reshi, an independent candidate supported by the banned politico-religious organization Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), garnered 25,639 votes.

A total of ten candidates contested in the Kulgam constituency—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print