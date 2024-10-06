Why is World Teachers’ Day celebrated every year on October 5?

NEW DELHI: While in India we celebrate Teachers’ Day on September 5, likewise to recognise and celebrate educators including teachers, researchers and professors, globally World Teachers Day is celebrated on October 5. The theme of World Teachers Day this year is ‘Valuing Teacher Voices: Towards a New Social Contract for Education.’

It was established in 1994 by UNESCO to commemorate the signing of the “Recommendation Concerning the Status of Teachers” in 1966. This recommendation sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, their training, employment, and working conditions.

Since 1994, World Teachers’ Day has been celebrated every year on October 5, with a different theme each year highlighting key challenges or advancements in the teaching profession. Themes over the years have included topics like inclusive education, teachers’ rights, digital learning, and the challenges of teaching during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 1997, a second key document was adopted: the “UNESCO Recommendation Concerning the Status of Higher-Education Teaching Personnel”, which extended similar rights and recommendations to teachers working in universities and higher education institutions.

World Teachers’ Day is now observed in over 100 countries, and it is seen as an opportunity to celebrate teachers, promote international solidarity, and emphasize the importance of quality education globally.

It also serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges that teachers face globally, such as inadequate working conditions, lack of professional development opportunities, and issues related to pay and status.

World Teachers’ Day is a time for students, parents, and communities to express gratitude for teachers’ hard work, dedication, and positive impact on individual lives and society at large.

How will UNESCO celebrate World’s Teachers Day?

As a part of the World Teachers Day celebration, UNESCO will celebrate and emphasize the pivotal role that teachers play in shaping the future of education. It will also include the urgent need to incorporate their perspectives into educational policy and decision-making processes.

The World’s Teachers Day will begin with an opening ceremony with messages from UNESCO, ILO, UNICEF, and Education International. A keynote address will highlight the need for a new social contract in education, followed by a session amplifying teachers’ voices both in-person and globally, as they share their perspectives on enhancing educational policies and practices. The event will also include the presentation of the UNESCO-Hamdan Prize for Teacher Development, honouring exceptional contributions to teacher development.

Agencies

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print