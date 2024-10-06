Library connects people; science makes connections easier, efficient: KU VC

SRINAGAR: To educate researchers on managing the publication process and enhancing the global visibility of their research, the University of Kashmir (KU) organised a two-day ‘ORCiD (Open Researcher and Contributor ID) Global Participation Fund (GPF) Supported Workshop on Open Access Publishing’ that concluded here Friday.

The event was organised by the varsity’s Department of Library and Information Science in collaboration with the Central Library, IIT Delhi.

At the inaugural session, KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, in her presidential address, stressed the pivotal role of libraries in connecting people and promoting knowledge dissemination.

“Libraries have always been centers of learning and with the advent of digital platforms, their role in promoting science and research has become even more critical. This workshop is an essential step toward empowering our researchers to enhance the visibility of their scholarly work, making it accessible to a global audience,” she said highlighting the importance of aligning the university’s research outputs with global platforms.

“Our researchers produce excellent work, but due to a lack of awareness about emerging tools and technologies, this work often remains under-recognised. Workshops like these equip us with the necessary skills to bridge this gap and elevate the university’s academic standing globally,” she maintained, adding that there is need to adopt and adapt to new technology to stay relevant and sustain competition.

Special guest, Assistant Librarian, IIT Delhi, Dr Mohit Garg, spoke on the challenges researchers face in getting their work published in open-access platforms.

“Researchers often find their work scattered across various platforms, leading to reduced visibility. Through this workshop, we aim to provide hands-on training on managing the entire publication process efficiently, from submission to peer review and beyond,” he said.

Head, Department of Library and Information Science, Prof Sumeer Gul, emphasised the need for KU to establish a centralised system for its departmental journals.

“By streamlining the process and using platforms like the Open Journal System (OJS), we can ensure that our research is accessible, indexed in global repositories like Google Scholar, Crossref and DOAJ (Directory of Open Access Journals) and recognised worldwide,” he added.

The workshop featured interactive sessions on utilising OJS, integrating ORCID and managing research data efficiently providing researchers with the tools and knowledge necessary to enhance the global impact of their research outputs.

The valedictory ceremony was attended by Director, Center of Central Asian Studies, KU, Prof Tabasum Firdous; Librarian Allama Iqbal Library, KU, Dr Fayaz Ahmad Loan and senior faculty Department of Management Studies, KU, Prof Farzana Gulzar, who delved into the intricacies of open access publishing and the challenges thereof.

