DU allows students to pursue two degrees simultaneously; check guidelines

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) will allow students to pursue two degree programmes simultaneously within the university. While the first degree has to be pursued in a regular mode from any DU college or department, the other one has to be pursued from an open and distance learning (ODL) mode from the School of Open Learning.

As stated in the official DU notification, students already enrolled or in the process of enrolling in a degree programme at the DU can opt to pursue two degrees simultaneously, however, they will not be allowed to pursue two similar academic programmes at once, such as BCom (Hons) and BCom (Pass), even if one of them is taken in the ODL format.

“These guidelines will apply only to students pursuing academic programmes other than PhD programme,” read the notification.

Those who choose to pursue two degrees simultaneously will need to meet all academic requirements for both programmes separately which will include attending classes, completing internal assessments, submitting assignments, giving presentations and meeting promotion criteria for each degree.

To avoid studying mandatory courses twice, the students are required to complete the compulsory courses for the programme they enrolled in first — whether it’s regular or ODL Mode, read the notification from Delhi University.

The notice also informed candidates that corresponding mandatory courses in the second programme would be replaced with appropriate alternatives. For instance, if a student first enrols in a regular programme, they will have to complete the mandatory courses for that programme. If enrolled in an ODL programme first, the compulsory courses for that programme will take precedence.

For UG programmes, the students must complete mandatory courses such as Environmental Science (EVS) or Ability Enhancement Courses (AEC) for the programme they enrol in first. If these courses are also required in the second-degree programme, they will be replaced with suitable alternative courses.

For instance, a student pursuing two undergraduate degrees will study the AEC language and EVS courses as part of their regular programme, while for the second ODL degree, they can either choose a different AEC language or opt for a Skill Enhancement Course (SEC) or a Value Addition Course (VAC).

Similarly, if a student is pursuing two BA programmes, instead of repeating a generic elective (language) course, they may select courses from the open generic elective (GE) pool to avoid duplication.

The research theme or project work required in the fourth year of the UG programme will need to be different for each degree pursued. Furthermore, the students will not be allowed to combine credits earned from the two different programmes to obtain a major or minor in any discipline.

Agencies

