Mumbai win 15th Irani Cup, 27 years after last title triumph

LUCKNOW: Ajinkya Rahane’s Mumbai ended their long wait to regain the Irani Cup title on Saturday, defeating the Rest of India (RoI) side at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Securing the win on the first-innings lead, exactly 27 years after their last title triumph, Mumbai won the silverware for a 15th time, the most for any Ranji Trophy side. The 2023-24 Ranji champions had previously made eight final appearances since the 1997-98 season, the last time they won the Irani Cup.

After being sent in to bat first on Day 1, Rahane’s men piled on a mammoth first-innings total of 537 on the back of Sarfaraz Khan’s unbeaten 222, his fourth First-Class double hundred. Skipper Rahane chipped in with 97.

In reply, Mumbai bundled RoI at 416 despite Abhimanyu Easwaran’s 191. The 121-run first-innings lead eventually proved decisive and the difference between the sides. Batting again, Mumbai suffered a top-order before No. 8 Tanush Kotian converted his second fifty-plus score in the match into his second First-Class hundred.

As the match headed for a likely draw, the players shook hands after Mumbai reached 329 for eight in the second-innings with Kotian (114 not out) and Mohit Avasthi (51 not out) registering an unbroken 158-run stand.

In March, Mumbai clinched the Ranji Trophy title for a record-extending 42nd time at the Wankhede Stadium.

Agencies

