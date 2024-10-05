Removing 50 pc cap on quota necessary to protect Constitution, says Rahul

KOLHAPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said removing the existing 50 per cent cap on reservation is necessary to protect the Constitution, and asserted that the INDIA bloc will ensure passage of laws to this effect in Parliament.

Speaking at the ‘Samvidhan Samman Sammelan’ here, he also said the Congress and the INDIA bloc will also ensure passage of laws to enable a caste-based census.

“We will ensure that the barrier of 50 per cent cap on reservation will be removed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and no power can stop it. Removing this 50 per cent limit is necessary to protect the Constitution,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print